Top Four Earning Indian Premier League Players

With the current Indian Premier League 2018 season well under way, the action is heating up not only on the pitch but also in the players bank accounts. The IPL is a huge money maker, not just for the team owners but also for the top players in this sport.

Top cricketers can charge millions to be placed in IPL teams, and top teams are more than willing to pay for the best players. First founded in 2008, the brand value of the IPL in 2017 is now $5.3 billion and contributed $182 million to the GDP of the Indian Economy. And when saying there is money in this sport, we can not under-exaggerate the amount the actual players earn.

To say that the action is hot in the IPL is putting it mildly, so take a chance and place a few bets on an upcoming match. And if you need more betting action why not check out the current AFL betting odds available online for more options.

Here we take a look at the top four earners in IPL history.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni – Chennai Super Kings

Rs. 15 crore

MS Dhoni is currently the longest serving captain in the history of IPL, and was also the first Indian captain to win the IPL championship. The Chennai Super Kings have won the title twice in a row, making MS Dhoni the only captain to successfully defend his title.

Dhoni has scored a massive 2987 run in his 129 matches for the Chennai Super Kings, he and the CSK return after a two year ban this year.

Rohit Sharma – Mumbai Indians

Rs. 15 crore

Rohit Sharma has proved repeatedly that his Rs 15 crore salary is well justified, and has become the most successful player and skipper in the history of IPL. He has won the title four times and scored a total of 3037 runs in 114 matches for the Mumbai Indians.

With his splendid past performance not only as a player but as the captain of the Mumbai Indians, he was retained by this franchise for a hefty Rs. 15 crore – well worth it.

Yuvraj Singh – Delhi Daredevils

Rs. 16 crore

First bought by the Delhi Daredevils in 2015, the all rounder Yuvraj Singh was chosen in an attempt to win the title. However the Daredevils have still not managed to win a final, even though they have shown some of the best cricketing in this series.

Yuvraj had a challenging time with the Delhi Daredevils, and did not exactly live up to the World Cup win that inspired his costly purchase. He remains one of the top highest earners in the IPL to this day.

Virat Kohli – Royal Challengers Bangalore

Rs. 17 crore

Virat Kohli is one of a handful of players to be still playing for the same franchise for ten years, having joined the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the first season of IPL.

Virat has proved his worth each season in the IPL, with his performance in the 2016 season showing outstanding class. He scored 4 centuries in this season, with a total of 973 runs. In his 149 matches in the IPL, Virat has scored 4418 runs with a strike rate of 129.82.

When RCB retained him for the 2018 season he became the highest paid player in the history of the IPL.