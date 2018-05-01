Former Indian cricketer and CoA member Diana Edulji declines award

Indian former cricketer and team captain (female category) has turned down the lifetime achievement award. An achievement she’s being honoured by BCCI. Diana Edulji, an ex female cricketer and captain of the Indian women’s cricket team long time back, is currently a member of the Committee of Administrators CoA.

According to her, the decision to turn down the award is based on transparency. Since she is a member of the Supreme Court-appointed committee of administrators for the BCCI, it is very inappropriate for the same body, Board of Control for Cricket in India BCCI, to then award her an award, while she is still a member of the same board.

Her decision was made after consulting with her family, friends and well-wishers. And upon their agreement, she made the decision. Edulji has since thanked the committee behind the awards and members for considering her worthy.

Previously, BCCI brought up the names, Pankaj Roy and a two-time Indian national team coach, Anshuman Gaekwad for the Lifetime Achievement Award. The committee have also nominated along with Diana Edulji, a former Indian coach and batter, Sudha Shah for the Lifetime Achievement Award (women category). For the BCCI Special Award, it recommended Abbas Ali Baig, late Naren Tamhane and Kunderan Budhi.

The award committee consists of C.K. Khanna (As Acting President), Amitabh Choudhary (Acting Honourable Secretary) and N. Ram (Journalist).

In other News, Sunrisers Hyderabad wins Rajasthan Royals to go top of the Indian Premier League. They currently have six wins from eight matches.

India tops the list of cricket team ranking Test. They come in first with 5313 points and 121 rating. South Africa comes second with 5154points and 117 rating. New Zealand is third with 3886 points and 102 rating. Others are Australia, England and Sri Lanka who come forth, fifth and sixth respectively.

