SRH vs DD Match Highlights : All-round Sunrisers Hyderabad crush DD by 7wkts

SRH vs DD Match Highlights : A comprehensive performance with both the ball and the bat from Sunrisers Hyderabad saw Delhi Daredevils lose by 7 wickets at Hyderabad on Saturday.

Sunrisers Hyderabad, asked to chase 164 from 20 overs got to the target with a ball to spare. Their top order fired to make the run chase quite easy. Openers Alex Hales with 45 from 31 balls and Shikhar Dhawan with 33 from 30 balls provided a strong start. Both of them were bowled by leg spinner Amit Mishra while Manish Pandey, who scored 21 from 17 balls, was the only other SRH batsman to be dismissed.

SRH captain Kane Williamson was rock solid with his 32 not out in 30 balls while Yusuf Pathan did the finish job with an unbeaten 21 from 12 balls. Although SRH needed 14 runs from the final over with the bowler being Daniel Christian, there wasn’t any danger of losing the match from there with two set batsmen at the crease.

There were a couple of costly catches put down by Delhi Daredevils, first was Glenn Maxwell dropping Alex Hales off Avesh Khan and later on Yusuf Pathan was put down on the legside boundary by Vijay Shankar.

Amit Mishra was outstanding for Delhi Daredevils with 4-0-19-2 while Avesh Khan was taken to the cleaners, conceding 47 runs in three overs.

Earlier, Afghan leg-spinner Rashid Khan claimed two key wickets in his spell of 4-0-23-2 to help SRH restrict Delhi Daredevils to 163 for 5 in 20 overs after losing the toss. Rashid Khan surprisingly got the Man of the Match.

For Delhi Daredevils, opener Prithvi Shaw was mighty impressive with his 65 from 36 balls with 6 fours and 3 sixes. Delhi Daredevils captain Shreyas Iyer contributed 44 from 36 balls while Vijay Shankar came up with a cameo of 23 not out from 13 balls to take Delhi Daredevils to a competitive total.

With their seventh win in nine matches, SRH have replaced CSK at the top in the Points Table of IPL 2018 while Delhi Daredevils are out of the tournament with their seventh defeat in 10 games.

The SRH vs DD Highlights 2018 along with Prithvi Shaw batting and SRH innings can be watched on HotStar.

