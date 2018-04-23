ECB Announces new 100 ball Tournament

The England and Wales Cricket Board has recently announced its intentions to start a new tournament with a 100 ball a side to start in 2020.

This new tournament seems to be aimed at children and housewives and south Asians, with ECB Chief executive Tom Harrison saying “This will appeal to a younger audience and attract new fans. All the various boards and committees have enthusiastically welcomed the plans.’ Although the ECB are keen and happy with this new concept, it has been largely trashed on social media, with people unimpressed by the gradual reducing of the length of matches.

The Hundreds reception

Many social media users seem to think that the game is slowly being reduced to quick bite sized pieces that will eventually lead to a total lack of understanding about the actual game of cricket. The same criticizers say that this announcement sounds suspiciously like the announcement of the Twenty20 in 2003. The Twenty20 was meant bring in the youth, attract new interest and change the demographics of those that watch cricket.

Yet here we are again with another redesigning of this sport – is it necessary?

Since English cricket has been neglecting the large resource of Asian talent within its club structure, maybe this new tournament is them finally making an effort? But it is possible it is too little to late, and maybe reeks a bit of desperation from the ECB. ECB seems to be desperately searching for a way to keep cricket relevant, and with the recent T10 held by the Cricket Board – maybe there is more room to spiral before the game is completely changed?

The upside to this new tournament – perhaps it will actually attract youth to watch more – as shorter timing of the match means children will be able to watch it to the end of the game. As with the Twenty20, the matches seem to run past most children’s bedtimes.

The New Tournament Rules

This tournament will see eight teams competing. The tournament is proposed to be set in the traditional 15 overs of 6 balls each, with a final death over of 10 balls to round up to 100.

This new format would make it shorter than the Twenty20, by 20 balls and would play about 40 minutes less. This new prototype tournament would be known as “The Hundred”. This new shorter time will make broadcasters happy, as they are keen for matches to be completed in just 2 and a half hours.

So far Nottingham, Birmingham, Leeds, Southampton, London, Cardiff and Manchester have been selected as venues for the competition that starts in 2020 and is planned to run for five weeks.

The reception of “The Hundred” has not been great – but maybe this new reimagining of cricket will add the much needed spice to the sport we all love.