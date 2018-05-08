SRH vs RCB Match Highlights : Sunrisers Hyderabad successfully defend yet another low score

Source: Cricket News – CricketHerald.com

SRH vs RCB Match Highlights : Sunrisers Hyderabad bowlers helped their side defend yet another small total, this time 146 against Royal Challengers Bangalore at Hyderabad on Monday.

RCB, needing 11 runs from the final over bowled by Bhuvneshwar Kumar, went on to lose by five runs to find themselves close to exit from Vivo IPL 2018.

The pitch at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium was two-paced which needed lot of skill to score runs. Kane Williamson, a master of that scored 56 from 39 balls with 5 fours and 2 sixes to give respectability to SRH’s total.

Sunrisers Hyderabad, who were asked to bat first by Virat Kohli after losing the toss, were bowled out for 146, after losing seven wickets for the addition of 34 runs in the space of 24 balls. Apart from Man of the Match Kane Williamson, Shakib Al Hasan played an important knock of 35 from 32 balls.

For RCB, Tim Southee with 3 for 30 and Mohammed Siraj with 3 for 25 had an outstanding evening with the ball.

In their run chase, RCB got off to a decent start thanks to a cameo of 20 from 13 balls from Parthiv Patel. Things changed dramatically when the side lost the big wickets of Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers in consecutive overs to slip to 80 for 4 in 10.4 overs.

Virat Kohli, who was dropped on 33 by Kane Williamson at slip off Rashid Khan, was dismissed for a 30-ball 39 by Shakib Al Hasan. AB de Villiers was bowled by Rashid Khan for 5.

Although Mandeep Singh with 21* from 23 balls and Colin de Grandhomme with 33 from 29 balls spent quite a lot of time in the middle, the pair couldn’t take RCB past the target. Bhuvneshwar Kumar with 1 for 27 in four overs and Siddarth Kaul with 1 for 25 in four overs bowled extremely well in the final stages of the match to deny victory for RCB. Sandeep Sharma had a great spell, giving away only 20 in his four overs besides the wicket of RCB opener Manan Vohra.

RCB’s ploy to give IPL debut to England all-rounder Moeen Ali didn’t pay off as the left-handed batsman scored 10 from 7 balls in the run chase but with the ball did a decent job with figures of 3-0-19-0.

Things are looking really good for the consistently performing Sunrisers Hyderabad, who are in the top position in the Points Table of IPL 2018 with their eight win in 10 matches while Royal Challengers Bangalore are in the sixth position with their seventh defeat in 10 matches.

