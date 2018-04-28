Hasin Jahan claims Mohammed Shami real age is 35 and not 27

Source: Cricket News – CricketHerald.com

Hasin Jahan, the estranged wife of Mohammed Shami continued her attack on the Indian speedster by alleging that the cricketer had fudged his age and had fooled BCCI in the process. As per her latest allegations, Mohammed Shami is not a 27-year-old but a 35-year-old!

Mohammed Shami’s wife on Saturday put up a photograph which shows Mohammed Shami’s driving license in which his date of birth is shown to be 1982, reported Hindustan Times. Officially, though Mohammed Shami has been shown to be born in 1990. Hasin Jahan, thereby indicated that Mohammed Shami had fooled the BCCI with a fake birth certificate to play state-level cricket and then advancing to Ranji Trophy and international level.

In a facebook post written in Hindi, Hasin Jahan said: “See friends, the real birth year of Shami Ahmed. He made a fake birth certificate and has fooled everyone by showing his birth year as 1990. He fooled BCCI, CAB and also public by making a fake birth certificate that allowed him to play Under-22 cricket.

“Imagine the injustice done to a genuine 22-year-old cricketer who was denied a place in under-22 team because of Shami.”

The damning post on Mohammed Shami was later deleted by Hasin Jahan.

As we know Hasin Jahan had been making a range of allegations on her husband Mohammed Shami from domestic abuse, having illicit affairs, match-fixing and now age-fudging among several others.

Hasin Jahan had even urged Delhi Daredevils to take him out of their IPL 2018 squad which was ignored by the franchise. Mohammed Shami has continued to appear for Delhi Daredevils although he is yet to make any impact.

The BCCI has also been supportive to Mohammed Shami and had given the fast bowler a clean chit as far as match-fixing allegations are concerned. Meanwhile, reports surfaced recently that Hasin Jahan was previously married to one SK Saifuddin whom she had divorced but has two teenage daughters. Mohammed Shami had claimed that he was unaware that it was a second marriage for Hasin Jahan.

