CSK vs RCB Match Highlights : Ravindra Jadeja, Harbhajan Singh sets up easy win for CSK

CSK vs RCB Match Highlights : Ravindra Jadeja and Harbhajan Singh finally proved their worth for CSK in IPL 2018 by setting up an easy 6-wicket win over Royal Challengers Bangalore at Pune on Saturday.

Asked to bat first after losing the toss, Royal Challengers Bangalore shockingly slipped from 47 for 1 in six overs to 89 for 8 in 15.1 overs with Ravindra Jadeja taking three wickets and Harbhajan Singh taking two wickets. While Ravindra Jadeja castled RCB captain Virat Kohli with a 100kmph arm ball, Harbhajan Singh had AB de Villiers stumped by MS Dhoni after beating the South African in a reverse sweep.

All the while, Parthiv Patel, who was playing his first IPL match of the season, was the lone batsman scoring. The left hander scored 53 from 41 balls before patting one back to Ravindra Jadeja in the 13th over, leaving RCB at 84 for 5. Tim Southee towards the end scored 36 not out from 26 balls to help RCB to some respectability.

Chasing just 128 from 120 balls, CSK was off to a bad start as Umesh Yadav clean bowled Shane Watson for 11 in the third over with a 140kmph delivery. Ambati Rayudu, who was back as the opener, scored 32 from 25 balls to take Chennai Super Kings to 78 for 3 in 11.1 overs. Prior to that, Suresh Raina was brilliantly caught at long on by Tim Southee, which turned a potential sixer into a wicket.

RCB seemed to be back in the contest when newcomer Dhruv Shorey was caught at point leaving CSK at 80 for 4 in the 13th over. However, skipper MS Dhoni smacked three sixes to finish the game with an unbeaten 31 from 23 balls. CSK got to the target with two overs to spare.

RCB leg spinner Murugan Ashwin looked ordinary with his half trackers although his figures of 3-0-17-1 suggest otherwise. Umesh Yadav with 3-0-15-2 and Colin de Grandhomme with 4-0-16-1 kept RCB interested in the contest.

With their seventh win in 10 matches, CSK are back at the top in the Points Table of IPL 2018 while Royal Challengers Bangalore are facing exit with their sixth defeat in nine games.

The CSK vs RCB Highlights 2018 along with Ravindra Jadeja bowling and Parthiv Patel batting can be watched on HotStar.

