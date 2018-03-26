The 10 Essential Pieces of Equipment You Need to Begin a Career in Cricket

Typically, cricket players are very picky about the equipment used to play the game. Everything from pads, bats, gloves and bags are important to suit the style of play of the particular person. Most all cricket equipment is intended to protect the batsman. Protective gear that suits a player’s physical frame is of utmost importance to every cricket player Helping cricketers of all ages become good players requires the right pieces of equipment. Below are ten essential pieces of equipment most cricket players need.

1. Helmets

Almost all cricketers at all skill levels wear helmets. It is a cricket rule that all players under eighteen years of age must wear one. The most important part of choosing a good helmet is to make sure that it is comfortable and that it fits well while running. Having a kite mark is also an important factor in choosing the right helmet. Most cricket equipment specialists only stock helmets that pass required safety rules and regulations. Cricket helmets on the market today come with adjustments for the comfort of the player, the grille of the helmet can also change positions in order to prevent the ball from going under the visor, while not compromising visibility.

2. Pads

When choosing pads make sure the size is correct. To do this line up the knee exactly in the center of the knee roll, this ensures that the top of the pads are not in the way of the hands when in a cricket batting stance. Wrong size pads get in the way and often become cumbersome when playing strokes and running. Wrong size pads can also be less effective protection because the pads are lined up in the wrong spot.

3. Abdo Guard

These guards are most commonly known as a ‘box.’ An adbo guard will provide protection for the groin area. This is an essential piece of equipment when standing in the cricket box. Never go to bat without an adbo guard on.

4. Thigh Pads

Some players choose not to use these because the pads can restrict movement. That being said, thigh pads that are worn on the inside of the cricket pants can prevent serious bruising. This is especially true if a player is hit on the body’s fleshier areas.

5. Chest Guard

These types of pads are usually reserved for more seasoned players. This is a good guard if the cricket player is playing fast bowling on a consistent basis, or play on the odd dodgy pitch.

6. Arm Guards

Most professional players don’t like using these guards because it can restrict the fluency of shots. However, bowlers may want to consider using arm guards. These guards are good protection for the arms and are worth the restriction.

7. Gloves

Gloves come in a variety of right and left-handed pairs. This is essential, as a good fit is extremely important. The gloves should fit fairly tight on the hands. This is important because if the gloves are loose, the effectiveness of the protection is lost.

8. Cricket Clothing

Cricket requires its players to wear a polo t-shirt for all matches. If the weather is inclement, a long sleeve polo shirt can be worn with a wool vest or jumper. With this shirt, cricket players must wear long white pants. Baseball caps and sun hats are also allowed per cricket rules. Spiked shoes are also encouraged to improve traction on the cricket playing field.

9. Balls

Cricket uses cork balls that are covered in leather. Cricket balls are extremely hard and weighty. The two common colours of these balls are white and red. Red is used in Test and First-Class cricket. White is used in One-day matches.

10. Bats

Cricket bats are often made of flat wood with a conical handle. The rules state that the bats cannot be any longer than 96.5 centimetres and cannot be less than 10.8 centimetres across. There is no standard weight for cricket bats.